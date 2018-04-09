You are here

Home > Consumer

Novartis to buy US gene therapy group AveXis for US$8.7b

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 2:26 PM

file6zmuw8nq9ki15jbvxc7w.jpg
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis announced Monday it will buy US gene therapy company AveXis for US$8.7 billion.
PHOTO: AFP

[ZURICH] Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis announced Monday it will buy US gene therapy company AveXis for US$8.7 billion.

It said the all-cash deal was approved unanimously by the boards of both firms.

The Illinois-based AveXis is involved in clinical studies for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare neurodegenerative disease caused by a defect in a single gene.

"The proposed acquisition of AveXis offers an extraordinary opportunity to transform the care of SMA," Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan was quoted as saying in a company statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The acquisition would also accelerate our strategy to pursue high-efficacy, first-in-class therapies and broaden our leadership in neuroscience."

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Novartis said it will sell its stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture to Britain's GlaxoSmithKline for US$13 billion.

The group said the sale of the 36.5 per cent stake will enable it "to further focus on the development and growth of its core businesses".

Novartis in January reported that strong sales of two of its main blockbuster drugs enabled it to turn in a "good operational performance" in 2017.

Net profit climbed by 15 per cent to US$7.7 billion in 2017 on a 1 per cent increase in sales to US$49.1 billion.

AFP

Consumer

UK's French Connection to sell Toast stake; may restart dividend

Americans world's biggest TV addicts watching four hours a day

Bordeaux 2017 vintage 'heterogeneous' as sales start: Liv-ex

SIA named world's best airline by TripAdvisor

Competition watchdog to conduct market studies on online travel booking, transfer of personal data

The billionaires behind Lego are shopping for London real estate

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
3 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
4 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
5 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M wins order from Sinanju for Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening