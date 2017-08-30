NY cracks down on smoking, bans tobacco sales by pharmacies

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
NEW York boosted the minimum price of a pack of cigarettes by 24 per cent to US$13 and placed a cap on the number of tobacco sellers, part of the city's biggest crackdown on smoking in more than a decade.
The anti-tobacco moves came in the form of a seven-point package of
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal