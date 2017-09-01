Organic Doritos offers Frito-Lay a healthier way

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Washington
AMAZON.COM'S acquisition of Whole Foods is coming at just the right time for Frito-Lay, the snack giant known for Doritos, Ruffles and Funyuns.
The PepsiCo division has versions of 11 core chip brands without artificial ingredients - including Lay's, Tostitos and Cheetos
