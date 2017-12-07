You are here

Home > Consumer

Philippines plans to sue Sanofi over dengue vaccine: minister

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 2:26 PM

BP_Sanofi_071217_19.jpg
The Philippines intends to sue Sanofi after the authorities suspended the pharmaceutical giant's anti-dengue vaccine in response to the company warning the drug could lead to severe infections in some cases, the health secretary said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANILA] The Philippines intends to sue Sanofi after the authorities suspended the pharmaceutical giant's anti-dengue vaccine in response to the company warning the drug could lead to severe infections in some cases, the health secretary said on Thursday.

Regulators froze the Philippines' world-first public dengue immunisation programme last week and suspended all sales of the vaccine on Monday after Sanofi said Dengvaxia could worsen symptoms for vaccinated people who contracted the disease for the first time.

"Eventually it's the court of law that is going to decide in so far as the liability of Sanofi is concerned," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on ABS-CBN television.

The previous administration of president Benigno Aquino launched the vaccination programme last year, making the Philippines the first nation to use Dengvaxia on a mass scale.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About 830,000 school children had received at least one dose of the vaccine, Mr Duque said on Thursday. Previously the government said more than 733,000 people had been vaccinated.

Sanofi's announcement last week caused great concern in the Philippines - where the mosquito-born disease is extremely prevalent.

The French company on Monday sought to allay concerns, saying Dengvaxia would not cause anyone who was immunised to die and would not cause a dengue infection.

However, Mr Duque said on Thursday Sanofi's recent statements on Dengvaxia were "confusing".

Mr Duque said he may ask Sanofi to refund 1.4 billion pesos (S$37.2 million) worth of unused Dengvaxia supplies.

He added the government might also demand Sanofi set up an "indemnity fund" to cover the hospitalisation cost for children vaccinated under the public programme who would fall ill.

Sanofi was not immediately available to comment on Duque's remarks.

Asked if the government would sue Sanofi if allegations of a lack of transparency were proved, Mr Duque said: "I'm sure it's going to get there".

He added: "If it's found out that (Sanofi) withheld material information that would have changed the outcome of all of these problems and the decision makers of the Department of Health in the previous administration, then they are liable."

Mr Duque said congressional hearings into the issue would start next week.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Fosun to list tourism business in US$500m-plus IPO

US asks China for help stopping mail-order opioids

Amazon launches Prime membership for Singapore, ends blanket free shipping

Nintendo opens games to rival console for the first time with Nvidia in China

Australia, NZ in bitter spat over manuka honey

Amazon claims record-breaking launch in Australia

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 FCL tops bids for former Zouk site; Allgreen tops bids for Fourth Ave site
4 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes US as most attractive destination for Chinese overseas investments

Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

Dec 7, 2017
Technology

Germany-based speciality chemicals firm Evonik sets up first Asia research hub in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening