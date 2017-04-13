You are here
Pork producer Smithfield eyes bigger role in medical market
It sets up bioscience unit with the ultimate aim of selling pig organs for transplant into humans
Chicago
SMITHFIELD Foods, the world's largest pork producer, has established a separate bioscience unit to expand its role in supplying pig parts for medical uses, with the ultimate goal of selling pig organs for transplantation into humans.
Routine pig-human organ transplants are
