Pork producer Smithfield eyes bigger role in medical market

It sets up bioscience unit with the ultimate aim of selling pig organs for transplant into humans
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50

Smithfield Foods, the world's biggest pork producer, has joined a public-private tissue engineering consortium funded by an US$80 million US Department of Defense grant.
Chicago

SMITHFIELD Foods, the world's largest pork producer, has established a separate bioscience unit to expand its role in supplying pig parts for medical uses, with the ultimate goal of selling pig organs for transplantation into humans.

Routine pig-human organ transplants are

