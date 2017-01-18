You are here

Home > Consumer

Ray-Ban and Oakley owner in US$49b merger with Essilor

Combined company, to be known as EssilorLuxottica, will be the biggest player in the eyewear market
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170118_DNLUX18_2696225.jpg
Luxottica, which makes eyeglasses and sunglasses under various brands, and lens-maker Essilor are the two largest players in the sector.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

ESSILOR of France said on Monday that it would merge with the Luxottica Group of Italy - owner of the Ray-Ban and Oakley brands - in a US$49 billion deal that would create a giant in the eyewear industry.

The combined company, to be known as EssilorLuxottica, would be the

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening