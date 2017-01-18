You are here
Ray-Ban and Oakley owner in US$49b merger with Essilor
Combined company, to be known as EssilorLuxottica, will be the biggest player in the eyewear market
London
ESSILOR of France said on Monday that it would merge with the Luxottica Group of Italy - owner of the Ray-Ban and Oakley brands - in a US$49 billion deal that would create a giant in the eyewear industry.
The combined company, to be known as EssilorLuxottica, would be the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg