You are here

Home > Consumer

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 12:38 PM

2018-03-15T000842Z_1570398818_RC1AC90B1590_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-COM-RATINGS.JPG
Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation.

Citing sources related to the matter, Kyodo news agency said the online retailer is suspected of possibly asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on Amazon Japan.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission did not immediately comment on the case. Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators, declining to elaborate.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

Top bottled water brands contaminated with plastic particles: report

Spackman's film 'Be With You' tops South Korea box office on opening day

Toys 'R' Us to shut or sell all US stores: reports

Some Americans 'constantly' on internet, others remain offline

Furla buys Singapore operations from franchisee

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
SME

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

2018-03-14T040140Z_353456594_RC1B02362CA0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GRP-DEBT.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening