You are here

Home > Consumer

Retailer Perfumania announces recapitalisation, Chapter 11 filing

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 10:18

[NEW YORK] Perfumania Holdings Inc, a US retailer with exclusive distribution rights to several Trump-branded colognes, said on Sunday it had initiated a recapitalisation and was filing voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in US bankruptcy court.

The company said in a statement that it planned to reduce its retail store count, increase investments in its e-commerce business and become a privately held company. The company also said it would "continue to operate in the normal course of business." Perfumania's wholesale businesses, Parlux, holds the exclusive distribution rights to US President Donald Trump's fragrances Empire and Success, as well as daughter Ivanka Trump's fragrance. The company's portfolio also includes fragrances from celebrities such as Rihanna, Jessica Simpson and Jay Z.

Perfumania said its Parlux and Five Star Fragrance subsidiaries were not included in the Chapter 11 filings.

"Our employees can be assured that during this time and beyond they will continue to receive their salaries and benefits," said Michael Katz, Perfumania's president and chief executive officer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Our retail customers can continue to purchase the brands they love at our stores and online, and our wholesale and retail customers will not see any interruption in the flow of merchandise," he said. "There will be no changes to our license agreements and we will continue to uphold our obligations, and our valued vendors and suppliers will be paid in full."

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

Indonesia's APP close to buying Eldorado Brasil

US broadcaster CBS to buy Australia's Ten Network

Can't afford to buy a US$3m Ferrari Enzo? Lease it instead

Food delivery creates tech headache for some US restaurants

On Chinese Valentine's Day, businesses woo 'single dogs'

'Worthless' Subway 'Footlong' sandwich settlement is thrown out: US court

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale
4 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
5 Call to pace development of Jurong Lake District
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28AW1XN_3057609.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore unit makes 95% of global leader's products

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28B_3057606.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

US life science company's team here developed key cloud-enabled product

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening