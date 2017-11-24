You are here
Rolling Stone's S'pore shareholder wants to buy the magazine
Kuok Meng Ru in takeover talks after Jann Wenner put his controlling stake up for sale
Singapore
THE 29-year-old founder of Singapore's BandLab Technologies Ltd said that he wants to buy the 51 per cent of Rolling Stone that he does not own, adding the world-famous brand to his growing global music business.
Kuok Meng Ru, a member of one of Asia's richest families,
