S Korean cosmetics giant revamps products to target S-E Asia

Amorepacific's new push follows business lost over political tension with China
Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Amorepacific Corp is pushing into Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam with a line-up that takes into account skin tones, the region's humidity and the need for Muslim women to wash their faces five times a day before prayers.
Seoul

SOUTH Korea's biggest cosmetics maker is revamping its products to suit Muslims and darker-skinned women in South-east Asia as it tries to make up for business lost because of political tension with China over a missile defence system.

Amorepacific Corp is pushing harder into

