Sanofi to market new haemophilia drug in deal with Alnylam

[PARIS] French pharmaceutical group Sanofi said it has obtained the right to develop and sell a new haemophilia drug in a restructuring of its partnership with U.S. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Under the agreement, Sanofi will obtain global development and commercialisation rights to fitusiran, currently in development for the treatment of people with hemophilia A and B.

Global commercialisation of fitusiran will be done by Sanofi Genzyme, the speciality care global business unit of Sanofi, while Alnylam will receive royalties based on net sales of fitusiran products.

Fitusiran complements Sanofi Genzyme's rare haematology portfolio and will bring an innovative new treatment for people living with hemophilia, one of the most common rare diseases.

Alnylam will obtain global development and commercialisation rights to a new treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein.

"The restructured alliance reflects Sanofi Genzyme's sustained interest in the strong potential of Alnylam's portfolio of genetic medicines," said Bill Sibold, Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Genzyme.

Sanofi said it will continue to have the right to opt into other Alnylam rare genetic disease programs for development and commercialisation in territories outside of the United States, Canada and Western Europe, as well as one right to a global license.

REUTERS