You are here

Home > Consumer

Siemens chairman to nominate Snabe as successor

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 18:16

13_41355076 - 30_01_2017 - SIEMENS-RESULTS_.jpg
Siemens' chairman plans to put forward ex-SAP co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as his successor at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, German business monthly Manager Magazin reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Siemens' chairman plans to put forward ex-SAP co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as his successor at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, German business monthly Manager Magazin reported.

The 51-year-old Dane was co-CEO of software giant SAP from 2010 to 2014 and has been a member of Siemens' supervisory board since 2013.

The contract of Siemens Chairman Gerhard Cromme runs until 2018. The 73-year-old former CEO and chairman of Thyssenkrupp has been criticised for not producing a succession plan in his decade in the role.

Influential board members had persuaded Cromme to nominate a successor, Manager Magazin reported, citing supervisory board sources.

Siemens declined to comment on the report.

Trains-to-turbines group Siemens is focusing increasingly on industrial software, an area in which it has partnered with SAP and will also increasingly compete with Europe's most valuable technology company.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
2 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening