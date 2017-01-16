You are here
Soft drinks top buy of US food stamp homes: report
USDA has denied every request to ban food stamp use on junk food or sugary soft drinks, saying it will be unfair to food stamp users and create too much red tape
New York
WHAT do households on food stamps buy at the grocery store?
The answer was largely a mystery until now. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the US$74 billion food stamp programme called Snap, has published a detailed report that provides a glimpse into
