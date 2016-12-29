You are here

Tata Sons files legal notice against ex-chairman Mistry

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 19:52

[MUMBAI] Tata Sons on Tuesday filed a legal notice against Cyrus Mistry, accusing the former chairman of the Tata conglomerate of breaching confidentiality rules, according to a letter from Tata Sons' law firm seen by Reuters.
PHOTO: AFP

Tata Sons, in a two-page legal notice from its law firm, alleged that Mr Mistry shared "confidential data, business strategies, financial information" related to Tata Sons.

Tata Sons, the holding firm for the US$100 billion Tata conglomerate, intends to pursue all remedies available under the law in relation to the alleged confidentiality breach, the legal notice said.

A public relations agency representing Mr Mistry said it had no comment.

Last week, Mr Mistry began legal proceedings against Tata Sons.

REUTERS

