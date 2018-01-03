You are here

Home > Consumer

That's sick! Humans identify infected peers from a photo

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 8:24 AM

[PARIS] Human beings can spot a sick person, on a photo, a mere two hours after he or she was infected by a germ, researchers said Wednesday.

Such an ability to detect infection early, and from the subtlest of facial clues, has never been demonstrated before, but is presumed to be part of a crucial survival skill called "disease avoidance", they wrote.

"An ability to detect sick people would allow people to avoid being close to sick people, and hence minimise the risk of becoming sick if the person is a carrier of contagious disease," study co-author John Axelsson of Stockholm University told AFP.

The research team experimented with 16 healthy volunteers, all Caucasian.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Each was given a shot of lipopolysaccharides (LPS) - molecules taken from bacteria.

The LPS molecules are sterile, meaning that no live bacteria is injected. But they cause a strong immune response and flu-like symptoms that lasts a few hours - mimicking someone who is "acutely sick" and fighting off infection.

It is a method commonly used to cause infections in humans and people for experimentation purposes.

On a second occasion, each participant received a placebo or "dummy" injection.

The volunteers had their photo taken about two hours after each shot - thus once in a healthy state after receiving the placebo, and once "sick".

After the LPS shot, some of the participants "felt very sick and others did not feel much sick at all" when their photo was taken, Mr Axelsson explained.

Both pictures, healthy and sick, of all participants were then showed to a different group of people, which had to rate whether the person was sick or healthy.

PALER LIPS

"The raters could correctly discriminate 13 out of 16 individuals (81 per cent) as being sick," said the study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

This was at a rate higher than predicted by pure chance alone.

Previous research had used photos of "obviously sick people" to induce disgust, anxiety and even an immune response in people, but the participants in the latest study were photographed with neutral expressions and very shortly after infection.

There was thus no sneezing, coughing or other overt symptoms of sickness on display.

The results suggested that "humans have the ability to detect signs of illness in an early phase after exposure to infectious stimuli," the study authors concluded.

Sick individuals were rated by observers as having paler lips and skin, a more swollen face, droopier mouth corners and eyelids, redder eyes, and duller, patchier skin.

The finding could "help medical doctors and computer software to better detect sick people," said Mr Axelsson - a potentially valuable diagnostic tool in a disease outbreak.

Further study is needed to determine whether levels of infection detection are similar across diseases and ethnic groups.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Amazon will buy Target this year, influential tech analyst predicts

YouTube star apologises for viral suicide video

How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

No rise in autism in US in past three years: study

Amazon says over 5 billion items shipped in 2017 via Prime

Spotify hit with new copyright suit in US

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers next up for collective sale

Jan 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cosco Shipping International (S), Cogent, HC Surgical, Weiye

Jan 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on HRnet, issues 'buy' on labour market recovery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening