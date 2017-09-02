You are here

Home > Consumer
THE BROAD VIEW

The hot dog finally has its day in Britain

Some of the UK's best chefs will be competing to see who makes the best hot dog.
Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170902_MLHOTDOG2_3066799.jpg
The hot dog is emerging from the shadow of its more popular culinary cousin in the UK, where burgers are ubiquitous.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20170902_MLHOTDOG2_3066799.jpg
Shake Shack, an American restaurant chain that serves up hot dogs and burgers, will send its culinary director Mark Rosati to compete in the upcoming Hot Dog Challenge in London.
PHOTO: REUTERS

FIRST came the burger. Now it's hot dogs. That wonderfully simple snack of a sausage and bun is finally emerging from the shadow of its more popular culinary cousin in the UK, where burgers are ubiquitous and hot dogs an occasional treat you might enjoy at a soccer game but rarely crave.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

How an angry candy man revolutionised the modern sushi industry

British fashion retailer New Look seeks change of leadership to revive fortunes

Macau casino revenue growth slows after typhoon disruptions

Western Digital CEO apologises to Toshiba for friction over chip unit sale

Japan government eyes Japan Post share sale as soon as this month: source

UK drug firm Indivior to appeal US ruling on Dr Reddy's generic drug

Editor's Choice

Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Japan investing more in each other

BT_20170902_SSIRAS2_3066837.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Technology

Taxman taps apps to make filing returns less taxing

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
3 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

BT_20170902_FEATURE02-BNGA_3063625.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Feature

A Baltic surprise

BT_20170902_HWASONG_3066898.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Opinion

A week of missiles, hurricanes and floods

BT_20170902_CPPMI1_3065931.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

China's factory growth rises, but services growth slows

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening