You are here

Home > Consumer

To beat China fakes, NZ, Australian produce firms use tech tools

As food exports to China surge, apps, codes and scans are deployed to foil counterfeiters
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 05:50

china.jpg
As China's middle class develops its taste for imported food and drink, fresh produce suppliers in New Zealand and Australia are topping up nature's bounty with anti-counterfeiting technology in a bid to protect their growing business from fakes.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Wellington

AS CHINA'S middle class develops its taste for imported food and drink, fresh produce suppliers in New Zealand and Australia are topping up nature's bounty with anti-counterfeiting technology in a bid to protect their growing business from fakes.

Suppliers of goods from

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AG Chambers file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening