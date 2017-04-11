You are here
To beat China fakes, NZ, Australian produce firms use tech tools
As food exports to China surge, apps, codes and scans are deployed to foil counterfeiters
Wellington
AS CHINA'S middle class develops its taste for imported food and drink, fresh produce suppliers in New Zealand and Australia are topping up nature's bounty with anti-counterfeiting technology in a bid to protect their growing business from fakes.
Suppliers of goods from
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg