You are here

Home > Consumer

Toshiba considering capital strategy after flagging potential big losses

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 18:26

40973056 - 27_12_2016 - TOSHIBA-OUTLOOK_STATEMENT.jpg
[TOKYO] Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday the conglomerate was considering to steps to raise capital as it could not rule out that a huge charge to its US nuclear business might wipe out its shareholders' equity.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday the conglomerate was considering to steps to raise capital as it could not rule out that a huge charge to its US nuclear business might wipe out its shareholders' equity.

"We are considering measures including some kind of capital strategy," CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa told a news conference, after Toshiba announced it may have to book several billion US dollars in losses related to a US nuclear power acquisition.

He did not detail the measures under consideration.

Asked if Toshiba could fall into negative net worth as a result of the charge over the purchase by its Westinghouse unit, Chief Financial Officer Masayoshi Hirata said the company cannot yet estimate the amount of the charge.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening