Toshiba may not finalise chip unit sale by Aug 31 deadline: sources

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 23:32

[TOKYO] Toshiba may not seal a US$17.5 billion deal to sell its memory chip unit by a self-imposed Aug 31 deadline due to disagreements over details of an offer by the bidders, people familiar with the matter said late on Tuesday.

Talks with a consortium led by Western Digital were in final stages, with the head of the US firm in Japan to hammer out details, the sources said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak with media.

The two sides, however, could not yet agree on specifics such as how to limit Western Digital's future stake in the business, they said, while adding the two sides would continue negotiating.

