Toshiba says to build new chip facility in northern Japan

[TOKYO] Toshiba said it has decided to build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Iwate, northern Japan, even as it seeks to sell its memory chip unit to raise funds.

It is considering whether its chip joint venture partner SanDisk, owned by Western Digital Corp, will take part in the investment, it said in a statement.

Western Digital offered to drop out of a group bidding for Toshiba's flash memory chip business after talks stalled, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Western Digital is instead seeking a stronger position in their joint venture, the sources said.

