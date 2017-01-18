You are here

Toymaker Mattel names Google's Americas president as CEO

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 22:29

[BENGALURU] Mattel Inc, the largest US toymaker, said on Tuesday that Google Inc's Americas president, Margaret Georgiadis, will become its chief executive, replacing Christopher Sinclair.

Ms Georgiadis, whose appointment is effective Feb 8, has also served as chief operating officer of daily deals website operator Groupon Inc and chief marketing officer of Discover Financial Services.

Mr Sinclair, who will remain chairman, took over in April 2015 after the company abruptly removed Bryan Stockton amid falling sales. Mr Sinclair was 64 when he took charge.

Under Mr Sinclair, Mattel's efforts to revive its flagship Barbie gained traction, driven by a change in marketing strategy and the launch of dolls in a variety of skin tones, hairstyles and outfits and in three new body shapes.

REUTERS

