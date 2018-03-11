You are here

Home > Consumer

Toys 'R' Us liquidation threatens to curb toymakers' innovation

Sat, Mar 10, 2018 - 1:15 PM

2018-03-09T234237Z_1335281101_RC1C76B110D0_RTRMADP_3_TOYS-R-US-RESTRUCTURING-STOCKS.JPG
Toys "R" Us Inc doesn't sell the most toys in the US - that distinction goes to Walmart Inc - but it has remained a key proving ground for kids' gadgets, games and other playthings.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Toys "R" Us Inc doesn't sell the most toys in the US - that distinction goes to Walmart Inc - but it has remained a key proving ground for kids' gadgets, games and other playthings.

And that may be the biggest blow to the toy industry if the retailer moves ahead with a liquidation of its US operations, a prospect that became more likely this week.

Toys "R" Us is still the place where up-and-coming products get discovered. The retailer devotes so much of its space to toys - rather than the few aisles at Walmart and Target Corp - it can take chances on new items and smaller suppliers.

In many cases, a product is tested at Toys "R" Us for a season, and then added to one of the mass-market chains.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If Toys "R" Us disappears in the US , innovation will be hurt, according to Gerrick Johnson, an analyst for BMO Capital Markets. Toymakers also will have less of an opportunity to promote their wares all year long, rather than just during the holiday rush.

"Without a dedicated toy retailer - 365 days a year - you will see growth in the industry slow," Mr Johnson said.

"Toys 'R' Us is where new products can be discovered and blossom. It's also where smaller toy companies can have an opportunity."

DWINDLING OPTIONS

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Toys "R" Us is making preparations for a liquidation of its bankrupt US operations. The company has struggled to find a buyer or reach a debt-restructuring deal with lenders, leaving it with few options.

Claire's Stores Inc, another chain that sells some toys, also is said to be nearing bankruptcy - though it's not at the point of being shut down.

Toys "R" Us's demise would hit a toy industry that's already faltering. The business grew just one per cent in 2017 and fell during the holiday season, according to NPD Group.

Some chalked that up to the struggles at Toys "R" Us, which entered bankruptcy in September. But others point to an overreliance on movie tie-ins and a lack of novelty: Star Wars toys didn't sell as well as expected, perhaps because kids see them as a tired formula.

LOL SURPRISE

The items that did do well, such as MGA Entertainment's LOL Surprise, got their start at Toys "R" Us - another sign of the chain's hard-to-replace role. Everyone will feel the pain if the company goes away, Jefferies LLC analyst Stephanie Wissink said in a note.

"No toy company will be spared entirely in the seemingly likely liquidation of Toys 'R' Us," she said.

The short-term impact of clearance sales could be especially painful for the industry. When a company liquidates merchandise with huge discounts, it often sucks up market share and slows sales at competitors.

Investors have grown increasingly worried. On Friday, Mattel Inc's shares sank as much as 10 per cent, while Hasbro Inc fell much as 3.8 per cent. Spin Master Corp and Jakks Pacific Inc, two other toymakers, also declined.

Despite its struggles, Toys "R" Us results show that there's still demand for toys - with the company generating more than US$7 billion in annual sales in the US.

And its stores and website offer more of an opportunity for discover new items, Mr Johnson said. On Amazon.com Inc's site, in contrast, customers generally already know what they want and aren't likely to stumble upon something unexpected, he said.

"At Toys 'R' Us, there is a lot of browsing, impulse purchasing and idea generation," Mr Johnson said.

"It's going to be harder for new items to break out."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Intel mulls possible defensive bid for Broadcom, WSJ reports

Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

SGX's healthcare stocks' rebound continues into Q1 this year

Holiday resorts and their killjoy rules

Jumbo to include Hong Kong's "Tsui Wah" brand in its portfolio

Toyota aims to offer Uber-like services for Tokyo taxis using AI

Editor's Choice

20170906_1504681209681_3334702104739170_2_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Economic agencies have flexibility to let in needed foreign skills

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

BT_20180310_COVER10_3344852.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Brunch

Short cuts

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 HSBC launches Singapore-dollar income bond fund for local retail investors
3 Koh Brothers unit wins bid for Toho Mansion in Holland Village
4 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
5 Temasek and GIC in talks to buy chunk of internet star Salt Bae's steakhouse: FT
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-03-08T203736Z_989246586_RC14D7D11890_RTRMADP_3_TRADE-TPP-CHILE-SIGNING.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Sans US, smaller CPTPP gains, but it will still lift members' trade

jon5658jwshell.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell waiting to jump into Indonesia small-scale LNG industry

BT_20180310_JQGRAB10_3344768.jpg
Mar 10, 2018
Technology

Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace

2017-08-02T231804Z_1263717511_RC14268F8070_RTRMADP_3_USA-JOBSFAIR.JPG
Mar 10, 2018
Government & Economy

US job growth surges in February

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening