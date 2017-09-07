You are here

Home > Consumer

Toys 'R' Us said to hires advisers to help restructure debt

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 08:41

[NEW YORK] Toys "R" Us Inc has tapped lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis to help restructure its heavy debt load, said people familiar with the matter, the latest sign of trouble for a once-mighty retailer that has struggled to fend off Amazon.com Inc and the discount chains.

The law firm's restructuring experts are focused on the US$400 million in debt that comes due next year, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Toys "R" Us also has retained Lazard Ltd to help with debt refinancing, the people said.

A restructuring would help Toys "R" Us get its house in order ahead of the all-important holiday season, when the company has its biggest sales surge. The chain has previously said that it's evaluating a range of options for its 2018 debt load, including the possibility of lining up more financing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Amy von Walter, a spokeswoman for the Wayne, New Jersey-based company, said it would provide more details during its second-quarter conference call later this month. The company has "many initiatives underway to provide an outstanding customer experience in our global retail locations and web store during the holiday season," she said in an email.

BONDS FALL

The company's US$583 million 12 per cent of first-lien bonds maturing in 2021 dropped 3.9 cents on the US dollar to 92 cents after reports the retailer hired advisers for debt restructuring.

Toys 'R' Us has sufficient liquidity for its needs in 2017 despite a decline in the cash on its balance sheet to US$211 million at the end of the second quarter, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report in July. The combined effect of an increased borrowing base and use of payables for seasonal inventory adds to revolver availability that should be enough to navigate the 2017 holiday-shopping season, analyst Noel Hebert said in the report.

CNBC previously reported on the restructuring efforts, saying that one possible outcome of the deliberations could be bankruptcy. The report rippled through the toy industry and pushed down shares of Mattel Inc and Hasbro Inc.

Bankruptcy isn't being seriously discussed at this point, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Toys "R" Us's private equity owners - Bain Capital, KKR & Co and Vornado Realty Trust - loaded up the retailer with debt in a US$7.5 billion buyout more than a decade ago.

Representatives for Bain, KKR and Kirkland & Ellis didn't respond to requests for comment. A representative for Vornado declined to comment.

Last year, the chain extended maturities on some of its borrowings, giving it more time to execute a turnaround plan by chief executive officer Dave Brandon. As part of his comeback bid, he's looking to spruce up stores with more toy demonstrations and other experiences - seeking an edge on online sites such as Amazon.

But it's been a struggle for the chain. Last Christmas brought disappointing results: Same-store sales dropped 2.5 per cent during the final nine weeks of last year, hurt by sluggish demand and deep discounts.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

Apple, LG said to discuss OLED deal for supplies starting 2019

Western Digital in talks for stake in Toshiba chip unit after an IPO: Kyodo

Gender debate in UK spills into children's clothing

Ink-stained reunion after years of digital upheaval in journalism

Vitamin World to file for bankruptcy protection

Novo Nordisk to pay US$59m to resolve US diabetes drug probe

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

Chang Long Jong 19186109.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: mm2 Asia, Ipco, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening