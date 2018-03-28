You are here

Home > Consumer

Trial of Anbang's former chairman starts in Shanghai

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 12:45 PM

2018-02-23T024449Z_1105764603_RC1385AF4070_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-ANBANG-REGULATION.JPG
The trial of the former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Wu Xiaohui for alleged economic crimes started in Shanghai on Wednesday, a court statement said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] The trial of the former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Wu Xiaohui for alleged economic crimes started in Shanghai on Wednesday, a court statement said.

The case comes a month after the Chinese government officially seized control of the once-high flying insurer and announced that Wu was being prosecuted, as Beijing cracks down on big-spending conglomerates and financial risk.

Anbang had been one of the most aggressive investors behind a wave of overseas acquisitions by Chinese firms that have attracted the attention of global regulators and investors.

The downfall of Anbang, which got its start as an auto insurer, came after the government trained its sights on acquisitive non-state firms amid a sweeping programme to lower debt and financial risk in the economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Anbang declined to comment on the start of the trial at the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court.

The court said parliamentarians, journalists and others, including family members of Wu, attended the hearing.

Wu, known for his hard-driving, hands-on approach and single-minded ambition, was detained in June, sources have said.

After a spate of high-profile deals worth more than US$30 billion, Anbang began to run into roadblocks even before Wu's detention, though, failing to close on a handful of investments and facing criticism over its opaque shareholding structure.

Private conglomerates in China have recently attracted regulatory attention for their aggressive acquisitions of overseas assets.

Some insurers were punished for using client money derived from high-yield investment products sold to consumers for risky investments. This has particularly jarred with authorities concerned about an economy over-reliant on credit.

REUTERS

Consumer

mm2 Asia, SPH to build lifestyle, entertainment and news portal under AsiaOne brand

Turner unveils streaming sports service in challenge to ESPN

Apple goes back to school with new iPad, apps

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

Revolutionising healthcare

3 Michelin-star 'Demon Chef' to open Forbidden Duck in Singapore

Editor's Choice

file6yd42ftg75ibo8opkg7.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Optimism on the rise for Singapore SMEs; turnover, profit expectations at 3-year high

Artist Impression (view from Alkaff Lake).jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH and Kajima break ground on 680-unit The Woodleigh Residences at landmark Bidadari project

file6zfkwrohp5t1 REUTERS.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA spending US$350m on new seats for 787-10s

Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening