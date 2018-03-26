You are here

Home > Consumer

UAE theme park operator DXB Entertainments expects brighter 2018

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 4:13 PM

[DUBAI] DXB Entertainments is expecting an improved 2018 after reporting a 1.12 billion dirham (S$399.8 million) loss for last year, the CEO of the Dubai-based theme park operator told Reuters on Monday.

The company also announced it had reached a deal with banks to restructure 4.2 billion dirhams in debt and had received fresh funding from its majority shareholder, Meraas Holding, a Dubai government-linked developer.

DXB Entertainments owns Dubai Parks and Resorts, a group of theme parks in the south of Dubai including the Hollywood-inspired theme park Motiongate and a Lego-themed water park.

After years of few entertainment options in the Gulf, the vacuum is being filled with a spate of new theme parks and attractions, but some have had teething problems.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Since launching on a phased basis in late 2016, DXB Entertainments has struggled to meet its initial targets for visitor numbers. As a result, it has slashed costs and ticket prices.

This year will be the first in which all the attractions are fully open.

"I am optimistic, personally, about the performance for the beginning of the year," Mohamed Almulla, chief executive and managing director, said in an interview. "It's a long-term investment. The park is not something we can turn around easily." He said visitor numbers were positive, without elaborating, following a December in which the park achieved the highest daily visitation to date. For the fourth quarter visits were 795,746, up from 478,987 in the previous quarter.

It said the 1.12 billion dirhams in losses for 2017 included 478 million dirhams in non-cash depreciation expenses which it said was normal for a large-scale project.

DXB Entertainments, of which Qatar Holding is also a shareholder, said the debt restructuring includes a three-year moratorium on principal repayments and covenant testing as well as a revised repayment schedule. DXB Entertainments will continue paying interest on the debt as per the original agreement.

It is the second Dubai-based entertainment operator taking steps to restructure its debt. Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group (IMG), the Dubai-based operator of the world's largest indoor theme park, is in talks with banks to restructure a 1.2 billion-dirham syndicated loan, Reuters reported last month.

REUTERS

Consumer

Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger

Datapulse releases EGM circular, to report some findings from mandated independent review to SGX within a month

India drugmaker Strides eyes sale as endgame after business ramps up

Scientists to publish first-ever land health report

Viagra rising: how the little blue pill revolutionised sex

One of America's oldest gun makers Remington files for bankruptcy

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
3 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Rowsley, HLH Group, Far East Group
5 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening