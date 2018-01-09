You are here

Home > Consumer

UK ban on microbeads takes effect to save oceans from plastics

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 10:53 AM

Therese Coffey.jpg
"I am delighted that from today cosmetics manufacturers will no longer be able to add this harmful plastic to their rinse-off products," said Environment Minister Therese Coffey.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] UK's ban on making products with microbeads - tiny plastic particles in everything from cosmetics to shampoo and toothpaste - takes effect Tuesday in an effort to protect marine life.

"I am delighted that from today cosmetics manufacturers will no longer be able to add this harmful plastic to their rinse-off products," said Environment Minister Therese Coffey. "The world's seas and oceans are some of our most valuable natural assets. I am determined we act now to tackle the plastic that devastates our precious marine life." The plastic beads are added to these products to act as an exfoliant. They are typically so small that they flow through treatment filters, polluting waterways with particles that are ultimately eaten or absorbed by wildlife in rivers and seas.

Other countries have also taken steps to banning them in products. Former US president Barack Obama signed a bill to outlaw microbeads in rinse-off products in the US in 2015. New Zealand and Canada have also prohibited them, effective this year.

The UK's is "the strongest and most comprehensive ban to be enacted in the world and will help to stem the flow of micro plastics into our oceans," said Sue Kinsey, senior pollution officer at the Marine Conservation Society.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The nation added a 5 pence charge to plastic bags in supermarkets and other shops in 2015. It may also enact other initiatives to try to reduce waste, according to Ms Coffey. Next up will be a ban on the sale of products with microbeads, according to an emailed statement.

"Now we have reached this important milestone, we will explore how we can build on our world-leading ban and tackle other forms of plastic waste," she said.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Digital assistants duel for dominance at major electronics show

Britons' festive fun undercut by faster food-price inflation

Britons' festive fun undercut by faster food-price inflation

Nokia launches sleep tracker for beds after Apple buys similar startup

Intel to form new cybersecurity group amid chip flaw, says report

Huawei is said to fail to get AT&T to sell its phones in US

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Pulau Bukom_090118_38.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening