You are here

Home > Consumer

UK should introduce "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups- lawmakers

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 5:40 PM

[LONDON] Britain should charge a 25-pence (S$0.45 cents) levy on disposable coffee cups to cut down waste and use the money to improve recycling facilities, a committee of lawmakers said on Friday.

Chains Pret A Manger, Costa Coffee, Caffe Nero and Greggs alongside US firm Starbucks are among the biggest coffee-sellers in Britain, rapidly expanding in the last 10 years to meet increasing demand.

Although some outlets give a discount to customers using their own cup, only 1-2 per cent of buyers take up the offer, according to parliament's environmental audit committee which said a "latte levy" was needed instead.

"The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year; enough to circle the planet five and a half times," said Chair of the committee, Mary Creagh.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're calling for action to reduce the number of single use cups, promote reusable cups over disposable cups and to recycle all coffee cups by 2023," she said.

The committee said that if the recycling target is not met then disposable coffee cups should be banned.

In October 2015, Britain introduced a charge of 5p on all single-use plastic bags provided by large shops, which led to an 83 per cent reduction in UK plastic bags used in the first year.

On Friday the environment ministry said the government was working closely with the sector and had made progress in increasing recycling rates.

"We are encouraged by industry action to increase the recycling of paper cups with some major retail chains now offering discounts to customers with reusable cups," said a spokeswoman.

"We will carefully consider the committee's recommendations and respond shortly," she said.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

French dairy giant Lactalis to buy Icelandic style skyr yogurt maker siggi's

China beer shares surge on report prices have been boosted

Lawmakers propose 'latte levy' to cut coffee cup waste

Quicksilver owner to acquire Billabong in major sportswear merger

MOH seeking public feedback on new Healthcare Services Bill

Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Singapore share buyback value falls to S$425m in 2017 on the back of stronger market price gains

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vallianz Holdings defers distribution for US$22.5m perpetual securities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening