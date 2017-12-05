You are here

Home > Consumer

UK's Cineworld to buy US Regal Entertainment for US$3.6 bln

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 4:31 PM

[LONDON] Britain's Cineworld Group Plc has agreed to buy US movie theatre operator Regal Entertainment Group for US$3.6 billion in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.

A deal would put the combined company in a better position to take on US industry leader AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc , and also give it more scale to fight growing competition from Netflix Inc, Apple Inc and other digital outlets.

The deal value of US$23 per Regal share represents a premium of about 12 per cent to Regal's closing price on Monday and implies an enterprise value - equity plus debt - of US$5.8 billion.

Regal shares have risen 13.6 per cent since Reuters first reported in November that Cineworld had approached Regal over a potential deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cineworld said it expected the deal to "strongly" add to earnings in the first full year following completion, currently expected in the first quarter of 2018.

The combined company is expected to deliver pretax benefits of US$100 million, as well as additional annual benefits of US$50 million, the companies said.

Cineworld said it expected to fund the deal through a rights issue to raise about £1.7 billion(S$3.08 billion), with the rest provided by committed debt facilities and existing cash.

Cineworld also expects to be able to maintain its existing dividend policy after the deal closes.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Consumer

Two Airbnb hosts in Singapore charged over illegal home-sharing in first case under new laws

McDonald's new 'dollar' menu to intensify fast-food price war in 2018

Adidas wins World Cup race, but Nike kicks back at ground level

Australian retailers rally as Amazon gets cool reception

Trial results of Zika vaccine Sanofi dropped show promise

China to phase out more pesticides in push to improve food safety

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

pavilion.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Two Airbnb hosts in Singapore charged over illegal home-sharing in first case under new laws

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening