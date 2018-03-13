UK's Harvey Nichols makes online push with Farfetch tie-up

High-end British department store Harvey Nichols will team up with online fashion retailer Farfetch to sell accessories and clothes through the platform as it looks to boost web sales, the companies said on Monday.

[PARIS] High-end British department store Harvey Nichols will team up with online fashion retailer Farfetch to sell accessories and clothes through the platform as it looks to boost web sales, the companies said on Monday.

Farfetch, tipped to be seeking a US stock market listing later this year, has notched up several new partnerships with luxury brands in recent months, including a deal giving its shoppers access to all of Burberry's inventory.

It is also working with fashion houses on technology for use in bricks-and-mortar stores, and this deal marks its first tie-up with a department store, although it already works with a network of 800 boutiques and brands worldwide.

Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols sells luxury wares from cosmetics and fashion brands to food and wine.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

It is best known for its red brick flagship store in London's high-end shopping district of Knightsbrige, but has outlets across the United Kingdom as well as seven international stores, including in Riyadh and Ankara.

The department store branched into e-commerce in 2010 and about 10 percent of its sales are now done on the web. It aims to reach more customers online with the Farfetch deal, through which it will offer a selection of items.

The companies also said in a statement they would "explore additional retail and technology initiatives" in the United Kingdom.

London-based Farfetch is working with French fashion house Chanel, for instance, on store technology that will give customers ways of signalling their preferences or sizes through an app, or of chatting virtually with shop assistants.

Unlike some online retailers, Farfetch does not stock inventory, instead connecting shoppers with items sold by boutiques or brands.

REUTERS