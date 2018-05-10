You are here

Home > Consumer

Uniqlo targets 1.2b customers with first store in India

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

FAST Retailing Co, owner of the Uniqlo casual wear brand, will open its first store in India next year as Asia's largest retailer looks to tap consumers in a country with more than 1.2 billion people.

The Japanese company's opening of a New Delhi store in the autumn of 2019 has been long in the making.

Tadashi Yanai, Fast Retailing's founder, had sought access to the Indian market as far back as 2011.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company, which will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India, will initially focus on expanding its presence in the capital region, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The entry in India is a "significant step in our company's global strategy," Mr Yanai, who is also Uniqlo's chief executive officer, said in the statement.

India is the latest in a string of new markets for Uniqlo worldwide, following earlier announcements to open stores in Sweden and the Netherlands in the autumn of this year.

Last month, the retailer notched its second straight quarter in which Uniqlo's international sales topped domestic revenue as Mr Yanai has focused on overseas locations.

Fast Retailing had submitted an application to the government in November requesting approval to do business in the country.

Earlier this year, the government scrapped the need for single-brand retailers to get permissions before starting operations.

The Uniqlo owner's entry will follow Inditex SA's Zara and Hennes & Mauritz AB in an apparel market that is forecast by Euromonitor International to grow 29 per cent to 3.76 trillion rupees (S$75 billion) by 2021.

Inditex opened a flagship Zara shop in Mumbai in May 2017, and subsequently started online sales in India.

Faced with the slowest growth since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pitching India to foreign investors. His government has made it easier for foreign investment in several sectors, including real estate brokerages and power exchanges apart from retail. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

AIA offers medical case management service

Nordstrom Rack says sorry to black customers of St Louis store

China ramps up checks on US pork imports

AB InBev profit gains on beer demand from Europe and China

Walmart to buy controlling stake in India's Flipkart for US$16b

AB InBev profit gains on European, Chinese beer demand

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
2 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
3 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
4 Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest
5 Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100518_18.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM

BP_Najib Razak_100518_22.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Scandal-plagued PM Najib toppled by his mentor

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

May 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRNetGroup, Japan Foods, Frasers Logistics Trust, Frasers Property, China Aviation Oil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening