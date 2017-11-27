You are here
US Black Friday online sales climb to record high
Cyber Monday is expected to drive US$6.6b in Internet sales, making it largest US online shopping day in history
Chicago
BLACK Friday and Thanksgiving online sales in the United States surged to record highs as shoppers bagged deep discounts and bought more on their mobile devices, heralding a promising start to the key holiday season, according to retail analytics firms.
US retailers raked
