You are here

Home > Consumer

Vietnam to allow casinos in 3-year project

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 21:33

13-32425811.7 (40672825) - 25_11_2016 - glgenting15.jpg
Vietnam's government on Friday published a decree to allow Vietnamese to gamble in approved casinos under certain conditions in a three-year pilot project.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HANOI] Vietnam's government on Friday published a decree to allow Vietnamese to gamble in approved casinos under certain conditions in a three-year pilot project.

People over 21 years old with a regular monthly income of at least 10 million dong (S$633) will be allowed to take part, said the decree which was published on the government's website.

The casinos must be part of an entertainment and hotel complex with investment capital of at least US$2 billion and comply with several other requirements, it said.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening