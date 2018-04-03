You are here

Home > Consumer

Walmart said to be in takeover talks with pharmacy startup

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 8:41 AM

BP_Walmart_030418_38.jpg
Walmart Inc is in early talks about a deal for closely held PillPack, an online startup that could help grow the retail giant's pharmacy offerings, according to people familiar with the situation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Walmart Inc is in early talks about a deal for closely held PillPack, an online startup that could help grow the retail giant's pharmacy offerings, according to people familiar with the situation.

PillPack and Walmart declined to comment. CNBC first reported the talks Monday, and said the price being discussed was less than US$1 billion. It's not clear if the talks will lead to a deal.

Closely held PillPack has raised US$118 million in venture funding, the company says on its website. It pre-sorts pills into date- and time-stamped packets for patients who take multiple drugs - common for older people dealing with several chronic conditions.

It has also developed pharmacy software that helps coordinate refills, makes sure the shipments are on time, and provides an online dashboard for patients.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Seniors are a key demographic for Walmart, which runs about 4,700 US pharmacies and has been eyeing how to expand its health-care business for years.

Walmart also has a deal with insurer Humana Inc to offer co-branded Medicare drug plans. Last week, Bloomberg and others reported that Walmart was discussing a closer partnership or merger with Humana.

The two companies haven't commented on the reports, and Bloomberg reported that they are mainly considering a deeper partnership to provide care to consumers at or near their homes, as opposed to an outright merger.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Top investor buys more a2 Milk stock after selloff on Nestle

Intel shares dive on report Apple making own Mac chips

Thousands of teachers march for US school funding

SoftBank, Alibaba to invest US$445m in India's Paytm E-Commerce

Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached

Adidas boosts its North American market share

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
2 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BP_ChinaUS_030418_6.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to unveil China tariff list this week, targeting tech goods

Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree, Vanke JV acquires all hotel assets of Banyan Tree China Hospitality Fund

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening