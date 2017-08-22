Walmart's clash with Amazon takes to the skies with floating warehouses

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Washington
WAL-MART Stores, Inc has opened a new front in its battle with Amazon.com Inc.
The world's largest retailer has applied for a US patent for a floating warehouse that could make deliveries via drones, which would bring
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal