You are here

Home > Consumer

World's most valuable distiller tends to underplay heady growth

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 11:07 AM

BP_Kweichow Moutai_270318_68.jpg
Kweichow Moutai Co, the world's most valuable distiller, has a forecast problem: while its eponymous liquor packs a punch, its financial guidance is less potent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Kweichow Moutai Co, the world's most valuable distiller, has a forecast problem: while its eponymous liquor packs a punch, its financial guidance is less potent.

For the second consecutive year, the Chinese distiller on Tuesday will probably report revenue growth that surges past its own projection by more than three times, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. And it looks likely to repeat the performance in 2018, as Moutai's forecast is significantly lower than analyst estimates.

"It is very unusual for a company's forecast to be so different from the final figure," said Juliette Liu, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Co.

"I've heard that some analysts have asked the company why the guidance is so off-the-mark, but did not get a satisfactory answer."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Moutai has benefited as its fiery grain liquor, traditionally the toast of choice among the country's elite, has found widespread popularity among China's middle class as they embrace a more affluent lifestyle. The company, which last year overtook Diageo as the world's top distiller by market value, has raised the price for its signature drink for the first time in five years and is looking to grow by expanding beyond its core liquor operations.

The company's revenue will jump 53 per cent to 59.5 billion yuan (S$12.4 billion) in 2017, according to estimates of 21 analysts compiled by Bloomberg. That would be far higher than the 15 per cent increase forecast by the company in April last year. Net income will probably surge 55 per cent to 25.8 billion yuan.

The liquor maker came under criticism in November for having a lofty market valuation. But that's not what has made it conservative in its guidance - the tendency has been there earlier. In 2007, Moutai posted 53 per cent growth in revenue after forecasting a 15 per cent increase, and in 2009 it reported an expansion that was twice the rate it projected, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company didn't respond to requests for comment.

The pattern of actual results far exceeding the company's projections is set to repeat. In December, Moutai said revenue will climb 10 per cent in 2018. But since an 18 per cent increase in the price of its top-selling liquor took effect on Jan 1, analysts estimate revenue to grow about 27 per cent this year.

"The company's forecast is basically not of any use at this point," said Yuanta's Ms Liu.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Singapore biopharma firm ASLAN files for listing on Nasdaq

3 Michelin-starred 'Demon Chef' Alvin Leung to open Forbidden Duck in Singapore

Novartis chief aims to double China sales on faster drug approvals

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

EY says Datapulse's haircare business 'not sustainable' on its own

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SMRT_270318_75.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

DBS Hack2Hire - hackathon image.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA starts work on new concepts for its Boeing 777-9s

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening