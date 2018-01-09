You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

17 arrested, S$3.05m seized in suspected Shell oil heist

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 10:32 AM
UPDATED Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 12:08 PM

dt-shell_pulau_bukom.jpg
Seventeen men have been arrested and millions of dollars in cash seized as part of an investigation into a suspected oil theft at Shell's biggest refinery, Singapore police said on Tuesday.
BT PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

[SINGAPORE] Seventeen men have been arrested and millions of dollars in cash seized as part of an investigation into a suspected oil theft at Shell’s biggest refinery, Singapore police said on Tuesday.

The arrests, made during raids on Sunday, come after Royal Dutch Shell Plc reported the theft to Singapore authorities at its Pulau Bukom industrial site in August last year.  The company said in a news release that the arrests included “a limited number of Shell employees” and that it anticipated “a short delay in the supply operations at Bukom.”

Those arrested, all men, ranged in age from 30 to 63.

Police said they also seized S$3.05 million in cash and a small, 12,000-deadweight-tonne tanker. They have also frozen the suspects’ bank accounts, the police said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pulau Bukom is the largest wholly owned Shell refinery in the world in terms of crude distillation capacity, according to the company’s website.

Shell declined to say how much oil had been stolen.

Shipping and oil refining have contributed significantly to Singapore’s rising wealth during the past decades.

The South-east Asian city-state is one of the world’s most important oil trading hubs, with most of the Middle East’s crude oil passing through Singapore before being delivered to the huge consumers in China, Japan and South Korea.

Singapore is also South-east Asia’s main refinery hub and the world’s biggest marine refueling station.

Shell is one of the biggest and longest established foreign investors in Singapore. Its oil refinery on Bukom island, situated 5.5 km to the southwest of Singapore, is the company’s biggest such facility in the world, with a processing capacity of 500,000 barrels per day.

South-east Asia is a hotspot of illegal oil trading. In some cases, oil has been illegally siphoned from storage tanks, but there have also been thefts at sea.

The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) says that siphoning of fuel and oil at sea in Asia, including through armed robbery and piracy, saw sharp increases between 2011 and 2015.

There has been a modest decline since then, although the organisation said in a quarterly report that oil theft was still “of concern”, especially in the South China Sea, off the east coast of Malaysia.

The stolen fuel is generally sold across South-east Asia, offloaded directly into trucks or tanks at small harbours away from oil terminals.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

Gold dips further from 3-1/2-month peak as dollar fights back

Oil mostly flat as rising US output offsets Opec worries

Sale of US gas & power unit nets final amount of US$168m: Noble

German metal workers striking for 6% pay raise

Australia warns of volatile iron ore prices as China curbs ease

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Pulau Bukom_090118_38.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening