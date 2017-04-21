You are here
Abu Dhabi's Taqa to sell wells in N America following record loss
The company plans to invest more in the hydrocarbon business in Canada's Alberta province
Dubai
ABU Dhabi National Energy Co, the government-run company known as Taqa, is generating cash from overseas oil and natural gas operations, and wants to sell some higher-cost wells in North America after reporting a record US$5.2 billion loss last year.
After a two-year
