Australia sees iron ore price heading sharply lower

Australia has forecast a steep decline in the price of iron ore, its most valuable export commodity, calling an end to an unexpected rally fuelled by strong demand from China.

[SYDNEY] Australia has forecast a steep decline in the price of iron ore, its most valuable export commodity, calling an end to an unexpected rally fuelled by strong demand from China.

The forecast average price in 2017 of around US$52 a tonne - down from about US$80 a tonne at present - comes as big miners are set to report bumper profits in coming months, while smaller rivals are still getting back on their feet.

"If the iron ore price starts to go down, the high performance of last year, won't be replicated this year," said Shaw & Partners mining analyst Peter O'Connor.

"It could be a trainwreck for the smaller, marginal producers."

In a closely watched release, Australia's Department of Industry, Innovation and Science on Monday predicted iron ore to average just US$51.60 a tonne this year, easing further to US$46.70 in 2018.

The 2017 forecast was still up from its previous estimate of US$44.10, reflecting last year's rally, and broadly in line with major banks on doubts that China's industrial growth will continue to support 1 billion tonnes of annual iron ore imports.

A Reuters poll in mid-December put the average price of iron ore at US$54.70 per tonne CFR China in 2017, while Barclays expects prices to tumble as low as US$50 a tonne by the third quarter of 2017.

Iron ore has already recoiled by 9 per cent since mid-December after rising by 81 per cent over 2016.

The Australian forecast put last year's price lift down to a temporary rise in Chinese steel output and run-ps caused by speculative commodities trading in China.

"The rally reflects a combination of fundamental drivers and speculative trading," the department said in its latest commodities outlook paper, "However, with the likely moderation of these factors over the outlook period, the iron ore price is still forecast to decline."

The department also dropped its forecast for exports of iron ore by 2 per cent to 832.2 million tonnes in fiscal 2016-17 from 851 million previously, though this is still a 5.9 per cent rise year-on-year. Australia is the world's top supplier of iron ore.

December iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal hit a record 37.4 million tonnes in December.

Analysts expect Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, which together control 70 per cent of world iron ore trade, to report sharply stronger profits next month after iron ore prices raced up 80 per cent in 2016.

Smaller miners, such as Atlas Iron are just now recovering after almost going bankrupt when iron ore slipped as low as US$38 a tonne last year.

REUTERS