Australian waste-to-energy firm Anergy sets up global HQ in Singapore

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 11:08 AM
AUSTRALIAN waste-to-energy firm Anergy has set up its global headquarters in Singapore, in order to grow and develop on the international stage.

The firm, established in Bunbury in Western Australia in 2016, has a technology which turns waste into fuel or fertiliser through a process called high temperature pyrolysis, or decomposing at high temperature without oxygen. All types of waste, except nuclear, can be processed.

Available in a container unit, the technology, for which Anergy has a patent pending, can also be used to provide energy in remote locations that do not have access to the grid.

By moving to Singapore, Anergy hopes to leverage the country's cleantech ecosystem, strong talent pipeline and its close proximity to manufacturing centres, it said in a statement.

The group, which has a headcount of 70 across Australia, UK and India, will eventually also add more than 40 new PME (professionals, managers and executive) roles in Singapore.

Its chief executive Michael Martella said that establishing its new headquarters in Singapore was "an obvious choice".

"It's one of the prime locations in the world to foster a business' growth and gives us the opportunity to scale and develop on the global stage," he said. "We view it as a city of the future, so what better place for our cutting-edge technology which we believe will change the waste-to-energy sector."

Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), which supported the move, said it is glad Anergy has chosen to partner Singapore for its next phase of growth.

"We look forward to leveraging Anergy's waste-to-energy capabilities to complement Singapore's own efforts in reducing its carbon and waste footprints, while proliferating the adoption of renewable energy for a more sustainable future," said EDB's executive director, Cleantech, Gian Yi-Hsen.

