Australian waste-to-energy firm Anergy sets up global HQ in Singapore
Firm seeks to grow and develop globally; it will create more than 40 new PME roles in Singapore
Singapore
AUSTRALIAN waste-to-energy firm Anergy has set up its global headquarters in Singapore, in order to grow and develop on the international stage.
The firm, established in Bunbury in Western Australia in 2016, has a technology which turns waste into fuel or fertiliser
