Barclays flags 'black swan threats' to commodities
Possible disruptions this year may include a default by Venezuela, riots in Chile and a trade war with China
Singapore
WATCH out for the unexpected in commodities in 2017. Barclays Plc said raw materials markets from energy to metals face the high likelihood of disruptions, giving a laundry list of possible threats including a default by Venezuela, riots in Chile and a trade war with China.
