You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Bayer trims annual forecasts amid Monsanto deadline push

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 4:59 PM

file6zsklawx49315tchgh2p.jpg
Bayer AG cut its forecast for the year because the euro’s strength is curbing sales as it pushes to close its US$66 billion purchase of Monsanto Co.

 [BERLIN] Bayer AG cut its forecast for the year because the euro’s strength is curbing sales as it pushes to close its US$66 billion purchase of Monsanto Co.

Sales will drop below last year’s 35 billion euros (S$56 billion) while earnings are set to decline by a low-single-digit percentage, the Leverkusen, Germany-based company said in a statement on Thursday. Bayer had previously predicted that sales and profit would show little change without Monsanto and without adjusting for exchange rates.

Bayer repeated that it aims to close the Monsanto acquisition, announced in mid-2016, by the end of this quarter. If the deal isn’t done by June 14, the contract can be cancelled. One of the oldest drugmakers, the German company is remolding itself into the world’s biggest producer of seeds in the last of three mega-deals that are reshaping the global farming industry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two other big players were created when DuPont Co. merged with Dow Chemical Co. last year and China National Chemical Corp. acquired Syngenta AG. To push through the Monsanto acquisition, Bayer agreed to sell pieces of its agriculture business to BASF SE for about 7.6 billion euros.

Bayer’s own agriculture business showed signs of recovery in the first quarter, the company said, with sales growing in three out of four of the major regions where it operates. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and some special items declined by 6.5 per cent to 1.04 billion euros at the unit.

Bayer repeated its previous forecast that this year’s core earnings per share will remain at about the same level as in last year.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening