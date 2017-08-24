BHP's new chairman seeks tighter spending plans

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Melbourne
BHP Billiton Ltd's moves to ditch its US shale assets and halt a rush into the potash market signal an era of more disciplined spending under the top miner's incoming chairman.
Montreal-born Kenneth MacKenzie, 53, who takes up the post next month, is viewed by investors
