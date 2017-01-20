You are here

Big Oil back on the acquisition trail, eyeing smaller targets

Oil majors have struck 11 deals worth a combined US$31b in clear sign of recovery
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170120_NSBOIL20_2700818.jpg
As large oil firms are wary of increasing their debt burden at this point, investors say corporate acquisitions are likely to be limited in numbers and scope but oil field assets are very much in the crosshairs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

THE WORLD'S top oil companies are back in acquisition mode, targeting smaller exploration and development firms to boost oil and gas reserves rather than the mega-mergers that followed previous slumps in crude prices.

Since late November, major oil companies have announced

