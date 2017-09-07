Big Oil says it still loves the North Sea despite asset sales

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
EUROPE'S biggest energy companies have a message for the ageing UK North Sea oil industry: We may be selling assets, but that doesn't mean we're heading for the exit.
The North Sea will always be "one of the great basins", said BP CEO Bob Dudley. Royal Dutch Shell will keep
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal