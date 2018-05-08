You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Blockchain may soon be helping Puerto Rico keep the lights on

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 11:31 AM

[NEW YORK] Solar panels. Batteries. Emergency fossil fuel-fired generators. They've all been deployed across Puerto Rico to help get the lights back on in the months following devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Now it's blockchain's turn.

Australian blockchain technology provider Power Ledger has its eyes set on the island, where power was wiped out by Irma and Maria last year. The company has hired Dante Disparte, a grid resiliency and security expert from Puerto Rico, to lead its efforts in the US territory, said Jemma Green, co-founder and chair of the firm.

Power Ledger is working with factories and regulators to help companies on the island finance so-called microgrid resources such as solar panels and battery storage. It will then use its blockchain technology to allow the companies to trade power from those resources with one another, and to sell supplies to their employees or local communities. Through this exchange, people will be able to buy power in cash, cryptocurrency or - if a company wants it - labor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The next hurricane season is but three weeks away and the grid is not reliable - that is part of the urgency," said Mr Disparte, who is also chief executive officer of advisory firm Risk Cooperative.

An Exodus The goal is to stop an exodus of workers from the island and keep businesses from fleeing to the continental US in search of more reliable power service. Mr Disparte said he's met with pharmaceutical and energy companies in Puerto Rico about the company's plan. Some of their operations are in rural areas where distribution lines serving homes have remained down since the hurricanes struck.

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority CEO Walter Higgins said in an interview last week that it'll probably take another month or two to finish restoring electricity to the remaining 25,678 metered customers still without power following the storms. They represent 1.74 per cent of the utility's total customers.

Mr Disparte said he isn't interested in "just building back the old grid waiting for the next crisis and the next wave of financial constraints." Later this year, Power Ledger's cryptocurrency investors will be able to make investments in Puerto Rico energy assets using what are known as POWR tokens.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

EON confirms 2018 targets after surge in customers

EON confirms 2018 targets after surge in customers

China April aluminium, steel exports rise, defying US tariffs

Nutrien posts smaller-than-expected profit on delayed spring season

Nutrien posts smaller-than-expected profit on delayed spring season

Wind farms boost tax base for local US governments -Moody's

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Iswaran_080518_55.jpg
May 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Countries should take stand against anti-globalisation sentiment amid trade tensions: Iswaran

condo.jpg
May 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_condo_080518_56.jpg
May 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.6% in April; volume dips 1.7%: SRX Property

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Avi-Tech to 'neutral' on weaker target by major customer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening