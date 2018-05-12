You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brazil to pass US as world's largest soy producer in 2018

Sat, May 12, 2018 - 9:01 AM

2018-03-26T191241Z_1725614044_RC182AF27920_RTRMADP_3_BRAZIL-SOYSAREA.JPG
Brazil will surpass the United States as the largest producer of soybeans this year, taking over the top ranking for the first time in history, oilseeds crusher group Abiove said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] Brazil will surpass the United States as the largest producer of soybeans this year, taking over the top ranking for the first time in history, oilseeds crusher group Abiove said on Friday.

The US is expected to harvest 116.48 million tonnes of soybeans later on in 2018, falling short of Brazil's estimated collection of 117 million tonnes for its crop year that is just drawing to a close, Abiove said, citing United States Department of Agriculture figures released on Thursday.

Brazil, already the world's largest soybean exporter, is expected to expand this lead in the coming years thanks to its unique ability to expand planted area, Abiove said.

"The Americans already are using the maximum possible (area)," said André Nassar, president of Abiove, in an interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brazilian farmers have practically finished harvesting their soy for the 2017/18 crop year, which kicked off in September, as the US is just beginning to plant its 2018 crop.

Private consultancy figures place Brazil even further ahead this year, drawing near to the record 2017 US crop of 119.5 million tonnes.

Abiove itself revised its soybean crop estimate to 118.4 million tonnes on Friday, up 0.9 per cent from its own April forecast.

Brazil's toppling of the United States as the world's largest soybean producer stems from logistical improvements, gains from planting second corn as a rotation crop, all of which increase farmer yields, Abiove said.

The South American country is expected to post further gains thanks to ample area to expand planting, as it has been growing its planted area at a pace between 500,000 and 700,000 hectares (1.2 million-1.7 million acres) per year.

By growing 500,000 hectares, it can add up to 2 million tonnes of soy to the market per season.

"This is something the Americans are unable to do. The area there expands and contracts because of the competition between soy and corn" for planted area, Mr Nassar said.

US soybean farmers are expected to reduce harvested area by 1.45 per cent in the current marketing year, to 88.2 million acres (35.7 million hectares), according to the USDA. Brazil's own planted area is 35.09 million hectares, according to Brazilian government data.

Brazil could open up new land for agriculture transforming pastures into grain fields, Nassar said. Such spaces already exist and using them would not contribute to deforestation.

Demand on international markets also remain strong, with Brazil expected to export a record 72 million tonnes this year, according to Céleres, a consultancy.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China Three Gorges launches 9.07b-euro bid for Portuguese power firm EDP

Oil holds near multi-year highs on Iran supply concerns

Vard says valuation error 'immaterial', no confusion on delisting vote

Oil edges up at settlement as supply questions vex market

Wilmar's Q1 profit down 41% on lower palm oil prices, sugar business woes

Iran nuclear accord crisis warps Opec equation

Editor's Choice

May 12, 2018
Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

BT_20180512_HHBRUNCH12FINAL_3433491-1.jpg
May 12, 2018
Brunch

Keeping things shipshape

May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost back in the black in Q4 on absence of impairment fees

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
5 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180512_CSP12_3433917.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers starts on Nov 15

BT_20180512_ANWAR2_3433995.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says King willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

BT_20180512_JAHENG12_3433855.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

See tech disruption as enabling, rather than taking away jobs: Heng

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening