You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Canada bets big on canola as China-US spat creates opening

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 2:44 PM

2018-02-22T060251Z_2104741299_RC1649ADB960_RTRMADP_3_CANADA-CANOLA-DISEASE.JPG
As China plans for tariffs against US soybeans, Canada's farmers are gearing up to exploit an opening for demand by doubling down on oilseeds.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WINNIPEG] As China plans for tariffs against US soybeans, Canada's farmers are gearing up to exploit an opening for demand by doubling down on oilseeds.

Growers will probably swap out lentils, peas and cereal crops in favor of canola amid higher prices and the US-China tensions, said David Reimann, a market analyst at Cargill Ltd. Plantings could reach 24 million acres in 2018, the most ever and up 4.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to Tony Tryhuk, branch manager of RBC Dominion Securities office in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The crop can be used as a soybean substitute in cooking oil and animal feed.

"If anything, the China thing encourages more canola," Winnipeg-based Mr Reimann said in an interview, noting potential tariffs will probably also boost soybean acres. "It could certainly up canola demand a little bit." The Asian's country's purchases of Canadian oilseed shipments could climb by several hundred thousand tons, he estimates.

Canada is the world's top grower of canola, and China is the No. 1 destination for exports of the oilseed. Even before the tariff news, the oilseed was already garnering farmers' attention amid rising demand from countries including Japan and Mexico. Futures reached an eight-month high of C$531 (S$547) a metric ton in March and are up almost 7 per cent this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Canadian scientists invented canola in 1974 by breeding out undesirable traits from the rapeseed plant. The oilseed has been gaining in popularity as it's rich in heart-healthy fatty acids that lower bad cholesterol and help control blood sugar.

The nation's canola acres surpassed wheat for the first time in 2017 while soybean plantings have more than doubled in the last decade, with sowings forecast by the government to reach a record this year.

Canola prices could climb C$25 a ton in the next month if cold spring weather raises concerns about planting delays, RBC's Mr Tryhuk said. Gains could be limited by a trade war if U.S. soy prices sag, he said.

"There's increased volatility ahead," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Beijing to watch soybean supplies closely as tariff plan triggers price surge

Spanish renewables giant looks to expand anywhere but at home

Forget cars, Mitsubishi Hitachi sees autonomous power plants

Anchor Resources, granite quarry lease holder to jointly bid for Malaysia's East Coast Rail Line projects

Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy

Vanadium batteries need Elon Musk moment to kick-start market

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

2018-03-26T182132Z_1175372774_RC1D59118240_RTRMADP_3_SAFRICA-POLITICS-RAMAPHOSA.JPG
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

Apr 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia goes to the polls on May 9, nominations on April 28: Election Commission

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening