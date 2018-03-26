China willing to step up communications with EU on steel

China is willing to strengthen communications and coordination with the European Union to cope with chaos caused by the US aluminium and steel tariffs, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

China will take action to resolutely safeguard Chinese firms' interests, the ministry's Wang Hejun said, after the EU's decision to launch an investigation into imported steel in response to the US tariffs.

Adopting trade protection measures is not the correct choice and will only worsen the chaotic international trade caused by the US action, Mr Wang said.

The ministry said on Friday that China was planning measures against up to US$3 billion of US imports to balance US tariffs against Chinese steel and aluminium products.

