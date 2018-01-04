Cold heats up battle between US energy lobby groups

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
New York
JUST about the only thing heating up in the eastern half of the US right now is the debate over what power source should be trusted to keep homes warm and the lights on.
There are 99 nuclear generating units in the US, and every one of them is currently operating - "an
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo